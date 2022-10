Fun was had by all!

Day 302 - Today we took the girls to a town called Ingatestone in Essex, such a pretty village with most of the shops taking part in Halloween. Certain shops had letters in the window, which the children had to find and work out what word the letters made, there was ‘count how many ghosts with hats’ that had been spread about the street and there was lots of sweets being given out and a goody bag at the end, all the children thoroughly enjoyed it!