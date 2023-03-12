Previous
Still going strong! by bigmxx
Still going strong!

Day 71 - Rather a dull windy day when we went for a walk with the Grandchildren, they were on their balance bikes so they were lovely and warm. There are still quite a few daffodils growing in the park grass which gave it a lovely splash of colour!
12th March 2023

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
