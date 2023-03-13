Previous
It's so fluffy! by bigmxx
It's so fluffy!

Day 72 - I love the different textures and colours of Winter, this Old Man's Beard (Clematis Vitalba) grows in abundance around our local Country Park
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
