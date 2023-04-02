Previous
Busy! by bigmxx
Photo 2282

Busy!

Day 92 - This Coot was bringing reeds to it's nest, there was another Coot sitting on the nest and the nest looked huge so I'm not sure it needed any more!
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
625% complete

Diana ace
Lovely shot , they are such funny birds who seem to go for quantity instead of quality 😁
April 2nd, 2023  
