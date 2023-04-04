Sign up
Photo 2284
Blue skies!
Day 94 - After a frosty start to the day the sun came out and it reached 14° the birds were singing their little heads!
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2284
photos
45
followers
52
following
625% complete
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and colours, such a lovely shot!
April 4th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful singing his heart out for a mate!, fav
April 4th, 2023
