Blue skies! by bigmxx
Blue skies!

Day 94 - After a frosty start to the day the sun came out and it reached 14° the birds were singing their little heads!
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and colours, such a lovely shot!
April 4th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful singing his heart out for a mate!, fav
April 4th, 2023  
