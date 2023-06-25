Sign up
Photo 2366
And relax!
Day 176 - We’ve had such a busy day, all the Grandchildren wanted to do was stay in the pool, it has been really hot so it seemed a good idea!!
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
