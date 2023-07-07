Previous
The things I find in a carpark! by bigmxx
The things I find in a carpark!

Day 188 - I attended Slimming Club due to being on holiday for 3 weeks, I couldn't get over how much the weeds have grown, this Hedge Bindweed reminds me of being a child we use to call the umbrellas!
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Love the flowers and composition, but glad they aren't in my garden!
July 7th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
July 7th, 2023  
