I see you hiding! by bigmxx
Photo 2384

I see you hiding!

Day 194 - I spotted this ladybird hiding in the hedgerow, it probably had sense and was hiding as we've had some rain again today!
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Clever little bug , hiding from the rain!
July 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely pop of red.
July 13th, 2023  
