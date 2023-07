Day 201 - As it was a sunny day we had a trip down the coast to Newhaven to see the fort!Newhaven Fort was built in the 19th Century, it's the largest work of defence ever built in Sussex and is the last of a long series of coastal defences built on the cliffs overlooking Seaford Bay and dates back to the Iron Age.For information on the fort - https://www.newhavenfort.org.uk/about-us/newhaven-fort-story/