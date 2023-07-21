Sign up
Photo 2392
Mine, all mine!
Day 202 - This juvenile blackbird was very shy but wouldn't let go of it's fruit, it kept dropping it but then hopping back to collect it - keeping one eye on me at all times!
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot and good timing.
July 21st, 2023
