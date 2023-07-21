Previous
Mine, all mine! by bigmxx
Photo 2392

Mine, all mine!

Day 202 - This juvenile blackbird was very shy but wouldn't let go of it's fruit, it kept dropping it but then hopping back to collect it - keeping one eye on me at all times!
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot and good timing.
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise