Previous
A bud at last! by bigmxx
Photo 2419

A bud at last!

Day 229 - My poor white roses haven't done very well this year due to the aphids. My husband has had to spray them daily to get rid of them and luckily they seem to have picked up!
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
662% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How beautiful!
August 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh and what a delight
August 17th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
A beautiful pale creamy shade
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise