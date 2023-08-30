Previous
I have my eye on you! by bigmxx
I have my eye on you!

Day 242 - This Red Admiral just sat staring at me, I wanted it to move so I could get a different angle on it, but it wouldn't oblige!
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
Olwynne
Unusual pov. Very well shot
August 30th, 2023  
