Bonus spiders web! by bigmxx
Bonus spiders web!

Day 343 - I was taking pictures of the dried Hydrangea flowers when I noticed this spiders web so I thought it worthy of a picture as well!
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful find and capture !
December 8th, 2023  
