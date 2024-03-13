Sign up
Photo 2628
Ding dong bells!
Day 73 - As I'm still playing catchup with everything today picture is another garden shot, this is my White Cascade Japanese Pieris, which doesn't seem to flower every year but this year it did!
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
