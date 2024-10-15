Previous
I wish these were in my garden! by bigmxx
Photo 2844

I wish these were in my garden!

Day 289 - We went for a walk locally and I spied these Dahlias in a garden, a lot of them still in bloom so I just had to take a picture of them!
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
What a beauty
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise