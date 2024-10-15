Sign up
Photo 2844
I wish these were in my garden!
Day 289 - We went for a walk locally and I spied these Dahlias in a garden, a lot of them still in bloom so I just had to take a picture of them!
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Renee Salamon
ace
What a beauty
October 15th, 2024
