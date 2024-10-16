Previous
A first for me! by bigmxx
Photo 2845

A first for me!

Day 290 - This is the old Kingsferry Bridge which links the mainland to the Isle of Sheppey, as we approached the bridge today the barriers closed indicating a bridge lift for a boat to come through, this is the first time I've been at the front!

Kingsferry Bridge is a combined road and railway vertical-lift bridge and was opened in 1960, there is now another bridge called 'The Sheppey Crossing', this was opened in 2006.

The middle picture on the right is of the two bridges in the distance, the old bridge at the front with the new one running up high at the back, the Kingsferry Bridge is in the middle of another lift - must be high tide!

This is a link to more information on the history behide all the bridges - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kingsferry_Bridge
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise