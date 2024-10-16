A first for me!

Day 290 - This is the old Kingsferry Bridge which links the mainland to the Isle of Sheppey, as we approached the bridge today the barriers closed indicating a bridge lift for a boat to come through, this is the first time I've been at the front!
Kingsferry Bridge is a combined road and railway vertical-lift bridge and was opened in 1960, there is now another bridge called 'The Sheppey Crossing', this was opened in 2006.
The middle picture on the right is of the two bridges in the distance, the old bridge at the front with the new one running up high at the back, the Kingsferry Bridge is in the middle of another lift - must be high tide!