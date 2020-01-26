Sign up
Scenic Montana
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Tags
trees
,
mountains
,
scenery
,
montana
Milanie
ace
It is a beautiful state - have two friends that live there - been surprised at the low amount of snowfall this year. Strange year.
January 27th, 2020
Kara
ace
Beautiful!
January 27th, 2020
Barb
ace
@milaniet
Yes, it is beautiful but I am missing snow. We have only had a tiny bit this winter so far and it is gone within a day or so due to warm temperatures and rain. So, mud everywhere, too. :-( Plus, the lovely little juncos that flocked to our feeder last year are nowhere to be seen. Sad!
January 27th, 2020
Batya
great landscape
January 27th, 2020
Barb
ace
@shilohmom
Thank you, Batya! This is what the countryside surrounding our home looks like. This photo was taken on a few miles from our house.
January 27th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Beautiful! Love the textures!
January 27th, 2020
