Scenic Montana by bjywamer
289 / 365

Scenic Montana

26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Milanie ace
It is a beautiful state - have two friends that live there - been surprised at the low amount of snowfall this year. Strange year.
January 27th, 2020  
Kara ace
Beautiful!
January 27th, 2020  
Barb ace
@milaniet Yes, it is beautiful but I am missing snow. We have only had a tiny bit this winter so far and it is gone within a day or so due to warm temperatures and rain. So, mud everywhere, too. :-( Plus, the lovely little juncos that flocked to our feeder last year are nowhere to be seen. Sad!
January 27th, 2020  
Batya
great landscape
January 27th, 2020  
Barb ace
@shilohmom Thank you, Batya! This is what the countryside surrounding our home looks like. This photo was taken on a few miles from our house.
January 27th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Beautiful! Love the textures!
January 27th, 2020  
