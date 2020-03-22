Sign up
Whitetail Deer
We took a drive to the National Bison Range this afternoon, hoping to see some wildlife. Not much was out and about, but finally saw these beautiful deer toward the end of our drive. It made the trip worthwhile, after all!
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd March 2020 4:33pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
montana
