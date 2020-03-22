Previous
Whitetail Deer by bjywamer
344 / 365

Whitetail Deer

We took a drive to the National Bison Range this afternoon, hoping to see some wildlife. Not much was out and about, but finally saw these beautiful deer toward the end of our drive. It made the trip worthwhile, after all!
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Barb

Photo Details

