Previous
Next
Hello, My 365 Friends! by bjywamer
345 / 365

Hello, My 365 Friends!

Well, this is me... My husband and I live in a tiny community in western Montana, USA. I love art, music, poetry, photography, reading, animals, mountains, etc. etc. Okay! Enough about me other than that I don't like taking selfies but thought Hope had a great idea for helping us all get better acquainted and feel less isolated during this global coronavirus crisis. Thanks for the invite @mzzhope! Looking forward to seeing many new faces. P.S. Had to "soften" this photo before I had courage to post it! lol https://365project.org/discuss/general/43327/roll-call
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise