Bear Birdhouse by bjywamer
351 / 365

Bear Birdhouse

This is my husband's latest birdhouse creation. He made his own pattern for this one. Pretty cute, eh? (Even if a little fuzzy...lol)
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Barb

*lynn ace
so fun and cute ... nice hobby and talent your husband has
March 30th, 2020  
