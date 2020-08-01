Sign up
Photo 446
Deceptively Innocent-Looking...
All babies look peaceful when sleeping...right? lol
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1373
photos
59
followers
82
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
31st July 2020 3:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
cats
,
felines
,
kittens
