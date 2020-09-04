Previous
Montana Rural Road by bjywamer
Photo 466

Montana Rural Road

This rough gravel road is one we occasionally travel to take brush (pruned tree limbs, etc.) to dump in a gully on a friend's large acreage (with his permission, of course :-) ) I like this long view headed back to the main highway!
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Barb

@bjywamer
Milanie ace
What a wonderful view ahead of you there.
September 9th, 2020  
Linda
Ah, this is the reason it's called Big Sky Country! Great shot!
September 9th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great view; nice lines leading into the scene
September 9th, 2020  
