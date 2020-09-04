Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 466
Montana Rural Road
This rough gravel road is one we occasionally travel to take brush (pruned tree limbs, etc.) to dump in a gully on a friend's large acreage (with his permission, of course :-) ) I like this long view headed back to the main highway!
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
3
3
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1399
photos
59
followers
82
following
127% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th September 2020 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
rural
,
scenery
,
roads
,
montana
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful view ahead of you there.
September 9th, 2020
Linda
Ah, this is the reason it's called Big Sky Country! Great shot!
September 9th, 2020
amyK
ace
Great view; nice lines leading into the scene
September 9th, 2020
365 Project
