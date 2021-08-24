Previous
Next
Ken's Latest Work Of Art by bjywamer
Photo 653

Ken's Latest Work Of Art

This is my favorite yet of all the wooden flags he has made! I'd like it keep it but he may put it at the local VFW for sale, as they told him he may do that.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise