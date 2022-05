Wilson's Snipe

When I first saw this bird I thought of a woodcock (which I had only ever seen in pictures). But, upon investigation on the Internet, I learned that it is a Wilson's Snipe. As we were zooming along a back road I had spied it standing on a fence post. By the time we got stopped and backed up I was sure it would have flown off. I was so happy to see it still there, and it stayed put while I took several photos. I learned that they frequently stand on one leg; so, no, it is not a cripple! lol BOB