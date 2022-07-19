Sign up
Photo 809
Logan Alexander
So thankful to have this happy kiddo as our youngest grandson. He spent two nights with us and helped me get started on my latest jigsaw puzzle. Hard to believe he will be 11 next month! They grow up too quickly!
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Barb
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
family
,
boys
,
people
,
portraits
,
grandsons
