My Favorite Color Sunflower by bjywamer
Photo 817

My Favorite Color Sunflower

All our sunflowers this year are "volunteers". Ken moved them into two nice rows along the fence and one end of our far garden. This one is my favorite! One near it looks to be eight feet tall!!
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Barb

@bjywamer
