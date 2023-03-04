Rainbow 2023 Purple 1

I have figured out that I will have much more time to view and comment on everyone else's amazing photos if I forgo trying to thank each person who leaves kind comments and favs on mine. They are always SO appreciated, but I am not sure anyone actually sees my "thank yous" unless they come back to the post they have commented on. It is hard for me to abandon individual "thank yous", but I'm sure most of us have limited time to spend here on 365. I will still be responding if any comments lend themselves to an ongoing dialog. Thanks for being such a great community to be a part of!