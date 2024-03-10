Previous
Selfie From 2018 by bjywamer
Photo 1132

Selfie From 2018

Hi, all! I have been noticeably absent from here for the last several weeks. Just over a week ago my right knee gave out in the wee hours of the morning, and I am unable to weight bear on it. Seeing an orthopedist on the 13th to hopefully find out what is the problem. Meanwhile I am using our lift chair to sleep in and to elevate my leg and using Ken's Rollator walker with the seat to roll my self around the house. Amazing what a person can do from a seated position! I can stand for brief moments if not putting much weight at all on the bum leg. Anyone out there who believes in the power of God to heal? I would welcome your prayers!
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill
So sorry to hear this. Will be sending prayers your way. Good luck with your appointment. You can be happy that this situation happened at this time with such good orthopedic solutions.
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise