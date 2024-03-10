Selfie From 2018

Hi, all! I have been noticeably absent from here for the last several weeks. Just over a week ago my right knee gave out in the wee hours of the morning, and I am unable to weight bear on it. Seeing an orthopedist on the 13th to hopefully find out what is the problem. Meanwhile I am using our lift chair to sleep in and to elevate my leg and using Ken's Rollator walker with the seat to roll my self around the house. Amazing what a person can do from a seated position! I can stand for brief moments if not putting much weight at all on the bum leg. Anyone out there who believes in the power of God to heal? I would welcome your prayers!