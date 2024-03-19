Previous
Historic Mission Church by bjywamer
Historic Mission Church

This beautiful church is located in St. Ignatius, Montana...11 miles from our home. The inside features incredible murals which have recently been restored. If you come visit us we can take you up to see it. Open invitation to all you 365ers! 😊
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Barb

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I have always wanted to visit Big Sky Country! So, good Lord willing I will some day!
March 24th, 2024  
