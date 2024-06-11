Sign up
Previous
Photo 1209
Metal Sculpture
This beautiful metal sculpture of a Native American astride his horse was actually in a private yard we were passing a few days back! Don't know if the sculpture has a title...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
3
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3221
photos
65
followers
83
following
331% complete
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
art
,
sculptures
,
montana
Junan Heath
ace
Great find and shot!
June 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great find & how interesting that it’s in a private yard.
June 11th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A fantastic sculpture
June 11th, 2024
