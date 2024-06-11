Previous
Metal Sculpture by bjywamer
Metal Sculpture

This beautiful metal sculpture of a Native American astride his horse was actually in a private yard we were passing a few days back! Don't know if the sculpture has a title...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Barb

Junan Heath ace
Great find and shot!
June 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great find & how interesting that it’s in a private yard.
June 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A fantastic sculpture
June 11th, 2024  
