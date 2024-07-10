Looking Back The Way We Came...

Previous
We drove very far out this road on our friend's ranch this morning. We saw a buck down in the more open areas but it was running, so no opportunity for a photo. Still, it was nice to see, as I always take my camera when we go there but have never seen any wildlife...only cows. LOL Did get the photos I posted of the hawk flying overhead and of the purple thistle (see my other albums for today, if you wish). As we finally turned around to head home through this wooded area I asked Ken to stop and took this photo. I like how the light was creating shadows across the grassy road. :-) BOB
