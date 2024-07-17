Sign up
Photo 1245
Squeaker, Or A Relative! 😁
The resident squirrels (which we think live in our backyard tree) haven't appeared at our sunflower feeder for a bit. Nice to see this one yesterday. They are so entertaining!
Many thanks for your visit, comments, and favs. All always so appreciated!
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3345
photos
74
followers
96
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th July 2024 5:49pm
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
backyard
,
squirrels
Louise & Ken
ace
How perfectly positioned! Nice photo!
July 17th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
July 17th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Not Squeaker? Perhaps Squealer or Shrieker then….. being closely related semantically LOL
July 17th, 2024
