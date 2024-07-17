Previous
Squeaker, Or A Relative! 😁 by bjywamer
Photo 1245

Squeaker, Or A Relative! 😁

The resident squirrels (which we think live in our backyard tree) haven't appeared at our sunflower feeder for a bit. Nice to see this one yesterday. They are so entertaining!

Many thanks for your visit, comments, and favs. All always so appreciated!
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Barb

@bjywamer
Louise & Ken ace
How perfectly positioned! Nice photo!
July 17th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
July 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Not Squeaker? Perhaps Squealer or Shrieker then….. being closely related semantically LOL
July 17th, 2024  
