Brushtail Possum

I have been having a bit of a domestic day today so no time to comment on your photos so far.



I've done the washing, vacuuming, mopping floors, etc and made a batch of chicken korma to go in the freezer. I am going to have a lazy night.



I took this photo a few days ago, it isn't the best picture in the world but I took this with my phone in one hand and torch in the other.



We not only feed the birds in our garden we feed possums too. Well we do during winter because there isn't much food around for them. As we are now into Spring I will leave them to fend for themselves.



I usually use a red torch when going down the garden at night to feed the possums because red light doesn't hurt their eyes, so I didn't want to have the white torchlight shining on him for long, hence taking the photo quickly.



This particular possum is quite tame so wasn't bothered that I was there taking his photo, but I still didn't want to hurt his eyes with the torchlight.