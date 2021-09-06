Chatting Over Lunch

Posting a bit early today because I am going to do more research on my family history this afternoon.



Lockdown means I can't get out much and we only have a 5 km limit to travel away from home at the moment.



This is the last of my garden birds for the time being, hope you have enjoyed this series.



These two little corellas were happy to just chat while I took their photo. They are gorgeous birds and such characters.



Until a few years ago we didn't see these birds at our side of the bay. They appeared after a massive bushfire on the other side of the bay at Myall Lakes National Park and Tea Gardens that raged on for a week. All the birdlife escaped over to our side of the bay including the little corellas and they have never returned.