Previous
Next
Chatting Over Lunch by onewing
Photo 3124

Chatting Over Lunch

Posting a bit early today because I am going to do more research on my family history this afternoon.

Lockdown means I can't get out much and we only have a 5 km limit to travel away from home at the moment.

This is the last of my garden birds for the time being, hope you have enjoyed this series.

These two little corellas were happy to just chat while I took their photo. They are gorgeous birds and such characters.

Until a few years ago we didn't see these birds at our side of the bay. They appeared after a massive bushfire on the other side of the bay at Myall Lakes National Park and Tea Gardens that raged on for a week. All the birdlife escaped over to our side of the bay including the little corellas and they have never returned.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautifully captured, they are really gorgeous! Funny how they escaped and came over to your side, lucky for all of us. I loved your birds and am looking forward to more in the future.
September 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise