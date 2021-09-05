Little Corella

The little corellas are such characters too. Whenever I put seed in the trays for them they don't share with the rainbow lorikeets. They can be quite bossy.



I took this photo a week ago, but yesterday when I was taking the washing in off the line I spotted two corellas on the seed tray and I added more seed for them. When they had had their fill they flew off and about 10 minutes later we had about 15 corellas in the garden. They must have gone home and told their mates that the cafe was open. ha ha.