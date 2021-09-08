Previous
Lockdown Continues by onewing
All of New South Wales has been in lockdown for a while now and here in regional New South Wales we haven't had many Covid cases until recently.

In our little part of the State we haven't had any cases since the beginning of the pandemic until last week. Until then we were feeling quite safe.

We are only able to travel up to 5 km from home at the moment, but some bright spark from our area drove illegally to Sydney (200 km) last week to one of the hot spots in Western Sydney and brought the virus back with them.

It is a bit worrying because cases are now increasing and quite a lot of our community is made up of retirees.

It was looking as though the restrictions could be eased but now we have cases here, goodness knows how much longer lockdown will carry on for.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
bkb in the city
Cases are on the rise here and the government just introduced a couple of restrictions once again
September 8th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
We have been lucky so far, but I think it is only a matter of time until we start getting cases. Stay safe!
September 8th, 2021  
Lee-Ann
Hopefully when majority of people are vaccinated, they might ease restrictions. Fingers cross
September 8th, 2021  
