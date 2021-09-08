Lockdown Continues

All of New South Wales has been in lockdown for a while now and here in regional New South Wales we haven't had many Covid cases until recently.



In our little part of the State we haven't had any cases since the beginning of the pandemic until last week. Until then we were feeling quite safe.



We are only able to travel up to 5 km from home at the moment, but some bright spark from our area drove illegally to Sydney (200 km) last week to one of the hot spots in Western Sydney and brought the virus back with them.



It is a bit worrying because cases are now increasing and quite a lot of our community is made up of retirees.



It was looking as though the restrictions could be eased but now we have cases here, goodness knows how much longer lockdown will carry on for.