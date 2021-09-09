Previous
Next
Lockdown Resort by onewing
Photo 3127

Lockdown Resort

The Anchorage Resort is just down the road from my house and only a few minutes walk away. It looks quite sad with no people staying there. I don't see any change in the near future either as our lockdown has been increased.

Some areas of regional New South Wales have had their lockdown restrictions eased, but we come under the Hunter New England Region and as we have had cases locally our lockdown is to carry on for the foreseeable future.

At least the sun is shining and we have some lovely beaches to walk on in our 5 km range.



9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
It is pretty tough on hospitality businesses.. as other businesses that are not classed as essential..
Looks like a lovely place to stay..
September 9th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very sad to see this
September 9th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful building, what a pity to see it this way. So many people are suffering and having to close down due to covid.
September 9th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Hope they can weather this time
September 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise