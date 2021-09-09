Lockdown Resort

The Anchorage Resort is just down the road from my house and only a few minutes walk away. It looks quite sad with no people staying there. I don't see any change in the near future either as our lockdown has been increased.



Some areas of regional New South Wales have had their lockdown restrictions eased, but we come under the Hunter New England Region and as we have had cases locally our lockdown is to carry on for the foreseeable future.



At least the sun is shining and we have some lovely beaches to walk on in our 5 km range.







