Welcome To Bardstown!
Had to get a photo of this sign which announces that Bardstown is the Bourbon capital of the world. Who knew?! LOL My brother's home is quite near here. Hers is a link if you'd like to learn more about what the area is know for:
https://kybourbontrail.com/
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
