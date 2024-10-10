Previous
Welcome To Bardstown! by bjywamer
Photo 1323

Welcome To Bardstown!

Had to get a photo of this sign which announces that Bardstown is the Bourbon capital of the world. Who knew?! LOL My brother's home is quite near here. Hers is a link if you'd like to learn more about what the area is know for:

https://kybourbontrail.com/

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
