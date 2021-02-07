Previous
Quirky! Wheels! by bjywamer
112 / 365

Quirky! Wheels!

This was the quirkiest thing I saw today. Had never see wheels on a car that were turquoise!
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
