Quirky! Wheels!
This was the quirkiest thing I saw today. Had never see wheels on a car that were turquoise!
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Tags
cars
,
tires
,
wheels
,
feb21words
