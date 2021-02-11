Sign up
113 / 365
Camera Shy
This is more typically what I get when I attempt to get a close photo of Trapper.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
1623
photos
56
followers
81
following
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
538
304
305
539
113
174
306
413
Views
0
Album
Extras #1
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th February 2021 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
dogs
