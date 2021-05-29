Previous
Black-necked Stilt by bjywamer
Black-necked Stilt

I had never seen one of these shore birds before and had to look it up to determine what it was. Here's a link if anyone wants to know more about them:

https://abcbirds.org/bird/black-necked-stilt/
Barb

Barb
