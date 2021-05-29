Sign up
Black-necked Stilt
I had never seen one of these shore birds before and had to look it up to determine what it was. Here's a link if anyone wants to know more about them:
https://abcbirds.org/bird/black-necked-stilt/
29th May 2021
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
Tags
birds
summer
ponds
montana
