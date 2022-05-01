Sign up
167 / 365
Curious Calves
Probably not this year's, as they are bigger than the many new babies we are seeing lately. But cute and curious enough to "pose' while I got a photo (unlike the goats I keep trying to photograph lol)
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2246
photos
51
followers
76
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Latest from all albums
166
271
569
765
167
272
570
766
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras #1
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
30th April 2022 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
animals
,
rural
,
livestock
,
montana
