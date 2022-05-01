Previous
Curious Calves by bjywamer
167 / 365

Curious Calves

Probably not this year's, as they are bigger than the many new babies we are seeing lately. But cute and curious enough to "pose' while I got a photo (unlike the goats I keep trying to photograph lol)
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Photo Details

