239 / 365
Quiet Reflection
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
View this month
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th March 2020 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
water
