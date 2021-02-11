Previous
Next
Watching For Birds by bjywamer
Photo 413

Watching For Birds

Jasmine was sitting by the sliding glass door leading to our back deck where the bird feeder is located. She and Bitsy kitty get hours of free entertainment as the sparrows show up there several times a day. :-)
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise