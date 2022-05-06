Previous
Recycling Center Mural by bjywamer
Photo 573

Recycling Center Mural

I love the imagery in this mural encouraging folks to recycle.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Casablanca ace
That is beautiful ❤️
May 13th, 2022  
Barb ace
@casablanca Isn't it? Not what you might expect at any other recycling center I've seen.
May 13th, 2022  
