Previous
Photo 726
Surveying His Domain
This cheeky sparrow reminds me of a landowner overseeing his laborers. Don't know why... LOL
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
summer
,
sparrows
,
montana
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 28th, 2023
