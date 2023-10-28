Previous
Full Moon by bjywamer
Full Moon

So glad I managed to get a few photos of this weekend's full moon. A bit hard to tell if my focus is correct following two cataract surgeries in the last six weeks. I now have great distance vision for driving but waiting on a new prescription for close-up work. Using drugstore readers for now. Not sure when looking through my viewfinder if I should have those on or not... Hoping an actual prescription will settle the issue for me. Meanwhile, I am fairly satisfied with what I captured very early this morning!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so very appreciated!
Barb

