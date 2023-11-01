Sign up
Photo 756
Checking Out For Next Year's Nesting Season?
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so very appreciated!
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
birdhouse
,
sparrows
Corinne C
ace
So cute!
November 3rd, 2023
