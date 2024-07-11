Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 876
Magpie On A Fence Post
Couldn't really think of a creative title. LOL Last evening there was lots of magpie activity in our backyard, which was nice, since normally they don't light anywhere long enough for a good photo op.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very much appreciated!
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3321
photos
71
followers
96
following
240% complete
View this month »
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
Latest from all albums
1238
875
453
224
1239
876
454
225
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
magpies
Heather
ace
Wonderful capture, Barb! I really like this composition with the magpie on the fence post and with your fabulous bokeh background! It was your lucky evening, I think. And your title is just perfect! :-) Fav
July 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close