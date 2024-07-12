Previous
Back Deck View... by bjywamer
Photo 877

Back Deck View...

Much of the view from our back deck immediately beyond the fence line is not so pretty. But zooming in on a portion of it provided a somewhat interesting photo. LOL

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise